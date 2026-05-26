Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions To Prevail In City & MMR; Light Rain Likely In Evening; Andheri Records BEST AQI At 3 |

Mumbai: Mumbai and areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) woke up to warm weather and a sticky morning on Tuesday, May 26, as the early morning temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, hot and humid conditions will prevail in the city today, causing discomfort to daily commuters. Though the weather remained hot, the air quality was recorded in the “good” category, with an AQI of 21.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the RMC, Mumbai and Thane will experience hot and humid conditions. However, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon and evening. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to range between 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Mumbai’s overall air quality continued to remain in the “good” category on Tuesday morning. Air quality data recorded the city’s overall AQI at 21 during the early hours, according to data from aqi.in. Despite the overall improvement, several areas recorded moderate to poor air quality. The worst air quality was recorded at Mahalaxmi, with an AQI of 115, placing it in the “poor” category.

The best air quality was recorded at Mulgaon Station 2, which recorded an AQI of 3, followed by Santacruz (7), Bandra West Station 1 (8), Gamdevi Station 1 (8), Prabhadevi (8), Dahisar East (10), and Mahavir Nagar (10).

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, air quality remained stable in most areas. Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 40, while Thane stood at 21. However, Kalyan touched an AQI of 50, still placing it in the “good” category.