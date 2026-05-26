Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC’s Standing Committee Finds Clogged Nullahs, Sets June 3 Deadline For Desilting Work

Accumulated silt and garbage remain visible in the Mankhurd nullah during a BMC Standing Committee inspection ahead of the monsoon season | File Photo

Mumbai, May 25: Even as the monsoon looms, the BMC continues to claim that nearly 85% of Mumbai’s nullah desilting work has been completed.

However, the reality on the ground told a different story, as major drains in Kurla, Mankhurd and Govandi were found heavily clogged during an inspection by BMC's Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde and committee members.

The inspection exposed glaring gaps in the civic body’s preparedness ahead of the monsoon, triggering sharp criticism and strong dissatisfaction from the committee.

Shinde pulled up officials over the slow pace of work and directed them to clear the pending desilting within five days, warning that the committee would conduct a fresh inspection to review the situation.

Following complaints over poor desilting works, the Standing Committee conducted an inspection tour across Mumbai on Monday. During a visit to the Mithi River stretches at Kurla and BKC, members found inadequate machinery deployed for desilting operations.

Shinde questioned officials, who admitted that a shortage of machines was slowing the pace of work ahead of the monsoon. During the inspection at the Subhash Nagar nullah near Govandi and Chembur railway stations, corporators also found garbage and silt accumulated in the drain.

When pulled up by Shinde, civic officials claimed the nullah had been cleaned only a few days earlier and blamed the fresh accumulation on garbage being dumped again into the drain.

Inspection exposes desilting gaps

After the inspection, Congress leader Ashraf Azmi alleged that this year’s desilting plan exists only on paper, with contracts awarded to inexperienced contractors for nullah cleaning. He further claimed that Zone-5 works were allotted to a blacklisted contractor.

Azmi questioned the basis on which the Municipal Commissioner had earlier stated that silt levels would be lower this year. He also criticised the ruling side, alleging that desilting responsibilities had been effectively left to civic officials and warned that unless ground realities are addressed, Mumbai could face severe waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon.

New deadline for desilting

The deadline for completing desilting work across Mumbai has been set for May 31. However, speaking to the media, Shinde directed that all works be completed by June 3, with adequate manpower and equipment to ensure faster execution.

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He said that large-scale removal of silt from the Mithi River remains the most effective measure to prevent flooding. Shinde emphasised the need to increase machinery deployment, expedite desilting operations, and prioritise removal of floating waste along with deepening of drains.

He also noted that instructions have been issued to raise the height of boundary walls along railway culverts.

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