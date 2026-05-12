Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC Completes Only 20 Per Cent Nullah Desilting In Zone V Ahead Of May 31 Deadline

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Mumbai, May 12: With less than 20 days remaining for the deadline, and less than a month left for the arrival of the monsoon, the BMC has completed only 20% desilting of nullahs in Zone V. The zone consists of areas like Chembur, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi, and Kurla.

To prevent major flooding during heavy rainfall, the BMC's Stormwater Drains (SWD) department will start desilting nullahs in Zone V with its own machinery to cope with the delayed work.

BJP leaders inspect desilting work in eastern suburbs

The poor status of work was found during BJP leaders’ site inspection in the eastern suburbs to highlight the on-ground situation to the administration.

The inspection was carried out by the party's city president MLA Ameet Satam, MLA Mihir Kotecha, Leader of the BMC House Ganesh Khankar, and Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde.

Following the visit, the civic Standing Committee meeting witnessed heated discussions on nullah desilting across the city, pointing towards the administration’s promises that desilting of drains will be completed by the May 31 deadline to prevent flooding.

Concerns raised over delayed cleaning work

Shinde said that it is an unfortunate and sad reality that slum pockets have come up on Collector land in Ghatkopar and salt pan land in Chembur, thereby blocking the natural stormwater drains. He added that major nullah cleaning is yet to begin in Zone V, questioning how the administration will complete the work on time.

"The administration needs to pull up its socks and complete 80% desilting as promised by May 31. Be it installing more CCTVs or removing uncollected silt, work needs to be fastened on the ground instead of online presentations to the public representatives," Khankar said.

BMC directed to speed up desilting work

Satam said, "While over 55% of nullah cleaning work has been completed in Zone VI, progress in Zone V remains slow, with only 20% of the work done. Strict instructions have been issued to the BMC administration to expedite the nullah-cleaning works in Zone V."

The BMC has a target to complete 80% of the pre-monsoon desilting of all minor and major nullahs and the Mithi River by May 31, and 10% each during and post monsoon.

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Read Also Mumbai: BMC Completes Nearly 50 Per Cent Desilting Work With 22 Days Left Before Monsoon Deadline

BMC dashboard shows citywide progress

As per the BMC dashboard, as of Tuesday, 63% of major nullah desilting across the city has been completed, 73% desilting of minor nullahs is completed, while for the Mithi River, only 42% work has been completed so far.

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