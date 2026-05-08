Mumbai: BMC Completes Nearly 50 Per Cent Desilting Work With 22 Days Left Before Monsoon Deadline

Mumbai Joint Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inspects desilting work at nullah cleaning sites ahead of the monsoon season | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: With only 22 days remaining before the deadline to complete the desilting of stormwater drains, the BMC has completed 50 per cent of the work, which is below its pre-monsoon target.

BMC assures work will be completed before monsoon

“However, the work is being carried out on a war footing, the sub-engineers are deployed at every silt-lifting spot, and the work will be completed within the deadline and before the monsoon arrives,” Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said.

🔹राज्याचे कौशल्य, रोजगार, उद्योजकता व नाविन्यता मंत्री तथा मुंबई उपनगर जिल्ह्याचे सह पालकमंत्री श्री. मंगलप्रभात लोढा आणि आमदार श्री. अमीत साटम यांनी पश्चिम उपनगरातील विविध नाल्यांची आज पाहणी केली.



🔹यामध्ये साऊथ अवेन्यू नाला, गझधरबंध नाला, एसएनडीटी नाला, गझधर पंपिंग स्टेशन,… pic.twitter.com/qrFDZNEdTX — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 8, 2026

Major and minor drain desilting underway

As per the BMC's data, as of Friday, 37 per cent desilting of the Mithi River has been completed, along with 54 per cent of major drains and 65 per cent of minor drains.

Mumbai BJP leaders inspect desilting spots

On Friday, Mumbai Joint Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, along with other Mumbai BJP leaders including MLA Ameet Satam and Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar, inspected several nullah desilting spots to review the on-ground status of the work.

Instructions were also given to install trash booms at all places where rivers and streams meet the sea to prevent waste from entering the sea.

Dry silt lying on roads causes inconvenience

Meanwhile, at several locations, removed dry silt continues to remain uncollected on the roadside, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

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However, Bangar said that the removal of dry silt will also be fast-tracked. “There was some issue at the dumping yard because of which certain areas like civic Zone V were affected over the last couple of days. However, the issue is being resolved and the dry silt lying uncollected in certain areas will also be removed.”

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