Mumbai: BMC Completes Only 15% Stormwater Drain Desilting Ahead Of Monsoon Season

BMC Completes Only 15 Percent Of Stormwater Drain Desilting In Mumbai Before Monsoon Season | (Representational pic) FPJ

Mumbai: As of April 12, the BMC has completed 15% of stormwater drains desilting across Mumbai, including Mithi River. This is far less than the premonsoon desilting target set target by the BMC. As per it's target to date 393449 MT silt should have been removed, but as of April 12 only 125,726 MT has been reduced.

The premonsoon desilting work by the BMC is most crucial to prevent massive flooding during heavy rains. However, this year the full-fledged work started late as the two contractors were blacklisted last year, which forced the BMC to float new tenders for wards ike H-West, K-West, M-West and S ward.

For the Mithi river, against the backdrop of the inquiry by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offenses Wing against the contractor and civic staff in the desilting scam, the BMC had a tough time attracting contractors to work.

The full-fledged work began on April 2.

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As of April 12, 3% desilting work on Mithi River has been completed. While for the major drains (city + eastern and western suburbs) 16% desilting is completed. And for the minor drains 18% work is completed. The overall percentage of premonsoon stormwater desilting across the city so far is 15%.

The BMC aims to complete 80% of the desilting work premonsoon that is by May 31, 10% during monsoon and 10% post monsoon.

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