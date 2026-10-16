Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions Prevail, Mercury To Hit 37°C Mark; Rain Likely Over Weekend | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to reel under hot and humid conditions on Friday. The maximum temperature at the Santacruz observatory reached 37.9°C, 4.2°C above normal yesterday. The Colaba observatory recorded a high of 37°C, which was 3.8°C above normal, as hot and humid conditions persisted across the metropolis.

The city woke up to largely clear skies on Friday, with the minimum temperature recorded in the morning at 28°C. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37°C, offering little immediate respite from the scorching weather.

Rain Likely Over The Weekend

According to the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and its suburbs, hot and humid conditions are likely to continue over the next 48 hours, with clear skies and maximum and minimum temperatures around 37°C and 26°C, respectively. However, the city could see a change in weather over the weekend, with rainfall expected to bring some relief after the prolonged spell of heat.

The wider Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, is also expected to experience similar weather conditions on Friday, followed by rainfall over the weekend.

Mumbai overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai’s AQI At 181, Air Quality In ‘Poor’ Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181 on Friday morning, placing the city in the ‘Poor’ category under the Central Pollution Control Board’s classification. The reading marks a deterioration from the ‘Good’ air quality levels recorded across the city in recent months.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings from 0 to 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while values between 51 and 100 are considered ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’, depending on the classification system. AQI levels from 101 to 200 fall under the ‘Poor’ category, while readings between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘Very Poor’ under India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) scale. Values exceeding 300 are categorised as ‘Severe’.

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