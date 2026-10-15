Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave Continues For Sixth Day As Temperatures Near 38°C; IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Weekend Rain Likely

Mumbai continued to swelter as temperatures remained well above normal, with the IMD forecasting rainfall over the weekend | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: The relentless scorching heat in Mumbai refuses to subside. For the sixth consecutive day, the metropolis endured the heatwave, with the maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory at 37.9°C, which was 4.2°C above normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37°C, which was 3.8°C above normal.

Rain Likely Over The Weekend

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, skies will remain clear, and hot and humid conditions are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 37°C and 26°C, respectively. However, after the intense spell of heat, the city is expected to receive rainfall over the weekend.

Thursday’s maximum temperature in Mumbai was also the second-highest in Maharashtra, as Ratnagiri in south Konkan recorded 38.8°C. The Konkan region—which includes the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri—is expected to experience similar weather conditions on Friday and receive rainfall over the weekend.

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IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Konkan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions in the Konkan region on Friday, followed by light to moderate rain for three days.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for several districts in the interior of Maharashtra for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall over the weekend.

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