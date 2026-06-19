Mumbai Weather Update: Hot And Humid Conditions To Persist For 2 More Days; IMD Forecasts Rainfall After June 24

Mumbai residents continue to endure hot and humid conditions as the IMD awaits the monsoon's arrival after June 24 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 19: As the wait for the arrival of the monsoon continues, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the alert for hot and humid conditions for Mumbai and its metropolitan region for the next two days. However, in a sign of relief, a yellow alert has been issued for rainfall for the following three days.

Monsoon onset delayed

The rainfall the region is expected to receive early next week can be considered pre-monsoon showers, as the IMD has officially announced that the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai and neighbouring districts will be after June 24. Until then, the region will continue to witness above-normal temperatures.

Temperatures remain above normal

On Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C, which was 3.5°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 29.2°C, which was 3.2°C above normal.

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Weather forecast for 48 hours

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will remain partly cloudy, and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 29°C, respectively.

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