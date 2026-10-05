Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions Continue After Monsoon Withdrawal; AQI In Moderate Range

Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions To Continue; AQI In Moderate Range | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions with largely clear skies on Monday after the southwest monsoon withdrew from the city and its suburbs on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies, mild winds and continued warm conditions during the day.

Today's Weather Update

According to the weather department, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to experience predominantly clear skies, with temperatures remaining high and humidity adding to the discomfort. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Monday morning was 28°C.

The withdrawal of the monsoon has led to a noticeable rise in temperatures across the city. On Sunday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6°C, which was 5°C above normal. Colaba, meanwhile, recorded 36.5°C, or 4.6°C above normal.

Mercury Likely To Remain High For Couple Of Days

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said temperatures are likely to remain in a similar range over the next couple of days before seeing a slight decline. “The temperature will remain more or less in the same range for the next couple of days. It will fall slightly after October 7,” Singh said.

With rainfall activity expected to remain limited following the monsoon’s withdrawal, Mumbai is likely to continue experiencing hot and humid weather in the coming days. Residents may continue to feel discomfort during the afternoon due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Moderate

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘Moderate’ category on Monday morning. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 86, according to official data. The latest reading marks a deterioration from the ‘Good’ air quality generally recorded across Mumbai in recent months. However, the AQI remains within the ‘Moderate’ category.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘Good’, while 51 to 100 fall under the ‘Moderate’ category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and readings above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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