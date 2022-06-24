e-Paper Get App

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy rains likely on June 25 and 26

As per weather reports, cloudy sky with moderate rain is likely today in Mumbai and its suburbs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
Representative | File

Mumbai and its adjoining areas have barely received any rainfall since monsoon arrived on June 11 in the city.

According to IMD, Mumbai's rainfall deficit for the month so far stands at 47 per cent. However, IMD officials have claimed that the city is likely to see heavy downpours on June 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.66 metres was witnessed at 9.19 am in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 3.44 metres is expected at 2.21 pm today.

Due to scanty rainfall, the levels of the lakes supplying water to the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are also dropping by the day. Currently, only 9.76 per cent stock remains in the lakes to supply to the entire city, and is sufficient only for 45 days.

article-image
