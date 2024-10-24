Mumbai Weather Update: Hazy Skies Cover The City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures And Alerts

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate' | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai as of 9 AM is 30.0 °C. Today in Mumbai, on October 24, 2024, the forecast for the day shows a low of 23.0 °C and a high of 36.0 °C. The humidity level is 57%, with a 10 km/h wind speed. The sun will rise at 06:35 AM and is expected to set at 06:09 PM.



On Friday, October 25, 2024, Mumbai is forecasted to have a low of 27.55 °C and a high of 30.11 °C in temperatures tomorrow. The humidity is expected to reach 53% tomorrow.



The forecast for today, IMD predicts cloudy skies. Please organize your schedule based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Have fun in the sun, and remember to bring sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the weather.

Mumbai AQI today



The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 263.0, falling in the 'Moderate' category.

following are the locations under Mumbai and their AQI conditions

Bandra- POOR

Bandra East- MODERATE

Bandra Kurla Complex- POOR

Borivali East- UNHEALTHY

Borivali East MPCB- UNHEALTHY

Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport- MODERATE

Colaba- POOR

Deonar- POOR

Juhu- MODERATE

Khindipada Bhandup West- MODERATE

Rainfall Warning : 24th and 25th October 2024

वर्षा की चेतावनी : 24th और 25th अक्टूबर 2024



The Cyclonic Storm “DANA” is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and… pic.twitter.com/Wry15Dv2Mt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2024

Kurla- MODERATE

Mahape- MODERATE

Malad- POOR

Mazgaon- POOR

Mumbai Us Consulate- MODERATE

Navy Nagar Colaba- POOR

Nerul- POOR

Nmmc Airoli- MODERATE

Powai- MODERATE

Siddharth Nagar Worli- POOR

Sion- POOR

Vasai West- UNHEALTHY

Vile Parle West- MODERATE6

Vile Speaks West- MODERATE

Worli- POOR

Monsoon Still Wanders In Maharashtra

Monsoon conditions continue in Maharashtra even after the departure of south-west monsoon winds. Despite the approaching Diwali, the rain continues unabated.



There is a high chance of dry weather in North Konkan on Thursday, whereas South Konkan may see some light showers. The rain has now begun to taper off. La Nina is currently inactive. Hence, Maharashtra can experience the cold's chill instantly. Despite experiencing some heat throughout the day. Nevertheless, there is a chance that the high October temperatures experienced post-rainfall may not reach such high levels this time around.

As per the Meteorological Department's prediction, there will be limited rainfall in central, western, and northwestern India. However, Punjab may experience fog during Thursday morning. The climate is shifting currently and the state could experience colder temperatures in the upcoming weeks. Next week, Nashik, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Buldana, Amravati, and Akola will start experiencing winter. Nevertheless, the regions in South Maharashtra will not experience cold weather right away this week.