Mumbai Weather Update: Hazy Skies Cover The City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures And Alerts

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai as of 9 AM is 30.0 °C. Today in Mumbai, on October 24, 2024, the forecast for the day shows a low of 23.0 °C and a high of 36.0 °C. The humidity level is 57%, with a 10 km/h wind speed. The sun will rise at 06:35 AM and is expected to set at 06:09 PM.
On Friday, October 25, 2024, Mumbai is forecasted to have a low of 27.55 °C and a high of 30.11 °C in temperatures tomorrow. The humidity is expected to reach 53% tomorrow.
The forecast for today, IMD predicts cloudy skies. Please organize your schedule based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Have fun in the sun, and remember to bring sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the weather.
Mumbai AQI today
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 263.0, falling in the 'Moderate' category.
following are the locations under Mumbai and their AQI conditions
Bandra- POOR
Bandra East- MODERATE
Bandra Kurla Complex- POOR
Borivali East- UNHEALTHY
Borivali East MPCB- UNHEALTHY
Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport- MODERATE
Colaba- POOR
Deonar- POOR
Juhu- MODERATE
Khindipada Bhandup West- MODERATE
Kurla- MODERATE
Mahape- MODERATE
Malad- POOR
Mazgaon- POOR
Mumbai Us Consulate- MODERATE
Navy Nagar Colaba- POOR
Nerul- POOR
Nmmc Airoli- MODERATE
Powai- MODERATE
Siddharth Nagar Worli- POOR
Sion- POOR
Vasai West- UNHEALTHY
Vile Parle West- MODERATE6
Vile Speaks West- MODERATE
Worli- POOR
Monsoon Still Wanders In Maharashtra
Monsoon conditions continue in Maharashtra even after the departure of south-west monsoon winds. Despite the approaching Diwali, the rain continues unabated.
There is a high chance of dry weather in North Konkan on Thursday, whereas South Konkan may see some light showers. The rain has now begun to taper off. La Nina is currently inactive. Hence, Maharashtra can experience the cold's chill instantly. Despite experiencing some heat throughout the day. Nevertheless, there is a chance that the high October temperatures experienced post-rainfall may not reach such high levels this time around.
As per the Meteorological Department's prediction, there will be limited rainfall in central, western, and northwestern India. However, Punjab may experience fog during Thursday morning. The climate is shifting currently and the state could experience colder temperatures in the upcoming weeks. Next week, Nashik, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Buldana, Amravati, and Akola will start experiencing winter. Nevertheless, the regions in South Maharashtra will not experience cold weather right away this week.