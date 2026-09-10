Mumbai Weather Update: Gusty Winds, Light Rain Expected Today; Yellow Alert On Sept 12-13

Mumbai Weather Update: Gusty Winds, Light Rain Expected; Yellow Alert On Sept 12-13 |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and gusty winds on Thursday as monsoon conditions continued across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall at several places during the day, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Mumbai and the metropolitan region for September 12 and 13.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent light showers expected. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 29°C.

Rains Likely To Lash City On Weekend

After a break of more than two weeks, rainfall is likely to return over the weekend amid rising temperatures and humidity. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on September 12 and 13.

Mumbai had a notably dry August, receiving less than 200 mm of rainfall, making it one of the driest Augusts in the city's history. According to IMD data, the city recorded 66 per cent below-normal rainfall during the month. The weather department has also indicated that below-average rainfall conditions could continue through September, although intermittent light to moderate showers are expected.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Thursday morning despite the prevailing monsoon conditions. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 32.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good' and indicate minimal health risk. AQI levels between 51 and 100 are considered 'Moderate', while readings from 101 to 200 fall under the 'Poor' category. Levels between 201 and 300 are classified as 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 are considered 'Severe'.

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