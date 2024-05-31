Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Light Drizzle Today; Humidity To Remain High | File

Mumbai: The city awoke to partly cloudy skies on Friday morning, aligning with the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast. The IMD predicts that both the city and its suburban areas will experience cloudy skies and light drizzle later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperature is expected to range from a minimum of 29°C to a maximum of 36°C, averaging around 33°C with very humid conditions. Winds will blow from the west-southwest at 14.8 km/h as per the forecast. The sunrise occurred at 06:00 am today and sunset is scheduled for 07:12 pm.

Weather Forecast for Coming Days

For the upcoming days, Saturday and Sunday will start with minimum temperatures of 29°C. Similar weather conditions are anticipated for next week, with a slight dip in temperatures. The lows are predicted to be between 27-28°C, while the highs will range from 33-35°C.

No Rains As Of Now, Humidity To Remain

The IMD has not forecasted any rain for the next week. However, cloudy skies are expected from Tuesday to Thursday. The city will continue to experience very humid conditions, persisting from previous weeks into the next.

AQI Stays in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 91, which is classified as 'satisfactory'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.