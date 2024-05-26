Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies Today; Light Rains To Hit City & MMR Areas This Week

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies Today; Light Rains Likely In Next Week |

Mumbai: The city experienced partly cloudy skies on Sunday morning as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency predicted similar conditions with partly cloudy skies and slightly gusty winds for the city and its suburbs later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 28°C, which was expected to peak at 33°C. Throughout the day, temperatures were anticipated to hover around 32°C, accompanied by high humidity. Winds from the west were predicted to blow at 20.4 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 am and is expected to set at 07:10 pm.

Weather for the Coming Days

For the upcoming week, the IMD forecasts that Monday's minimum temperature will stay at 29°C, decreasing slightly to 28°C on Tuesday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 28-29°C, while maximum temperatures will vary between 32-35°C.

Partly cloudy skies and light rains or drizzles are predicted for Mumbai and the MMR areas over the next week. Despite the potentially better weather conditions, high humidity is expected to persist for the week in the city and its surrounding regions.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 71, placing it within the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.

Overall, while Mumbai can expect partly cloudy skies and light rain in the coming days, high humidity levels are likely to continue. The air quality remains satisfactory, but residents should stay informed about any changes.