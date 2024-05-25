Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link Project To Be Operational By May 2025, Claims MSRDC

MPEW Missing Link | HP

Mumbai: The Missing Link project, undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be operational only by May, 2025. Officially called as Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway (YCEW), the Missing Link aims to bridge critical gaps in the existing road network between the two cities and ensure seamless connectivity.

For execution purposes, the project has been divided into two packages. While Package-I consists of eight lane two tunnels of length 1.75 km and 8.92 km respectively, Package-II consists of eight lane two viaducts of length 790 m and 650 m.

“We have completed almost 94% of work in the Package-I while the work on completing the Package-II is in full swing. The construction of the viaduct along with the link is very challenging due to various reasons such as high wind pressure etc. which is the reason for the work getting hampered,” a senior MSRDC official said not wishing to be named.

When asked about the likely completion of the entire project, the official said it will not be before May, 2025 that the project will be fully operational. The project comprises two twin tunnels (1.75 km & 8.92 km), two cable-stayed bridges (770m & 645m), one small bridge besides 11 pipe culverts and two box culverts.

The length of the existing Mumbai Pune Expressway section from Khopoli exit to Sinhgad Institute is presently 19 kms. This distance will be reduced to 13.3 kms after construction of this new missing link. So, the total length of Expressway from Mumbai to Pune will be decreased by 6 km while the travel time will be reduced by 20-25 mins. The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 6,695.37 Crore.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway and NH-4 meet near Khalapur Toll Plaza and separate near Khandala exit. The section from Adoshi Tunnel to Khandala exit is a six-lane road but the traffic of 10-lane road (six lanes of YCEW and four lanes of NH-4) is plying in this section. Heavy amount of traffic and landslides causes congestion in this stretch.

Due to decrease in speed and increase in time of travel in this section and in order to save time, vehicles move at a faster speed on the rest of the expressway which has resulted in an increase in the number of accidents.

Feasibility study carried out for the expressway suggested an alternate route for the entire ghat section. MSRDC appointed a technical advisory committee in order to review the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the consultant and as per suggestions of the committee, alignment of the Missing Link along with DPR was approved and work started.