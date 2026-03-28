Mumbai Weather Update For March 28, 2026: City Records 28°C, Excessive Heat Expected Today; Air Quality At Moderate Range At 89

Mumbai Weather Update March 23, 2026: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Touch 38°C; Overall AQI Remains In 'Poor' Category At 110 |

Mumbai: Mumbai and its metropolitan region woke up to clear blue skies, with noticeably improved air quality across the city on Saturday morning. Though the temperature remained at 28 degrees Celsius at 9 am, however, heat and humid conditions persisted.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has predicted dry weather in the cities of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar today. Though there are no heatwave-like conditions predicted today, Google Weather has issued a severe weather alert stating that excessive heat is expected, with temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius.

Overall AQI In Moderate Range

Data from AQI monitoring platforms showed the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 83 at 9.30 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category. This marks a major improvement compared to previous weeks, when dust and particulate matter had pushed pollution levels higher. In Navi Mumbai, the AQI remained in the 'poor' category at 113 with the current temperature at 30 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 70 per cent.

Dry Weather To Prevail Till March 31

According to RMC Mumbai, the dry weather is very likely to be dry in Palghar, Thane and Mumbai. Not just in Mumbai and MMR, the dry weather is also very likely in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, and Satara, among cities in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Mumbai are witnessing a sharp rise in cases of heatstroke, dehydration, and heat-related neurological complications. Medical experts warn that the ongoing heatwave is not only straining physical health but also posing serious risks to brain function.

Doctors have identified several high-risk groups, including children, senior citizens, and individuals with pre-existing neurological or cardiovascular conditions. Outdoor workers such as construction labourers, traffic police personnel, and delivery workers are particularly vulnerable due to prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and high humidity levels.

As per the IMD’s Hot Weather Outlook for March to May 2026, Maharashtra is likely to witness more frequent heatwave events in the coming months, particularly in April and May. With temperatures already climbing, the early onset of such conditions signals a potentially harsh summer for the region.

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