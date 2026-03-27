Mumbai Weather Update For March 27, 2026: City Sees Clear Blue Skies With Overall Moderate AQI; Heat & Humidity Persist

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and gentle winds on Friday morning, offering residents a brief respite from recent smog and pollution. The early morning temperature was recorded at 24°C, with noticeably improved air quality across much of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience hot and humid conditions through the day, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 35°C. While heatwave-like conditions have persisted in recent days, the dip in pollution levels has brought some relief to citizens.

Overall AQI In Moderate Range

Data from AQI monitoring platforms showed the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 89 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. This marks a major improvement compared to previous weeks, when dust and particulate matter had pushed pollution levels higher.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Civic Body Crackdown Results In Better AQI

The improvement is largely due to action taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which recently issued stop-work notices to 1,073 construction sites across the city for violating pollution control norms. These included private and public infrastructure projects. So far, only 117 sites have resumed work after complying with regulations.

Construction activity, ranging from metro rail corridors and flyovers to the coastal road and real estate developments, has been a key contributor to rising dust levels in Mumbai’s air. The civic body’s crackdown appears to have temporarily curbed this impact.

However, the improvement is not uniform across the city. Several areas continue to report poor to severe air quality levels. Kanjurmarg East emerged as a major hotspot with an AQI of 309, categorised as ‘severe’. Ghatkopar and Vikhroli recorded AQI levels of 183 and 163, respectively, while Mulund (133) and Chandivali (120) also remained in the ‘poor’ category.

On the other hand, some areas reported relatively cleaner air. Gamdevi recorded an AQI of 45, falling in the ‘good’ category, while Andheri (52), Breach Candy (53), Walkeshwar (60), and Bandra West (67) remained within the ‘moderate’ range.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘moderate’, 101–200 ‘poor’, 201–300 ‘unhealthy’ and above 300 ‘severe’.

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