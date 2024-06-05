Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Scattered Showers Today; IMD Predicts Rains & Thunderstorms In Coming Days

Representative photo | Unsplash

Mumbai: The city woke to cloudy skies and breezes on Wednesday, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rains were observed in scattered areas of the eastern and western suburbs as a good sign of the monsoon's entry in the city. The weather agency's forecast further indicated partly cloudy weather with reduced humidity and light rains for later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was expected to be around 29.6 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds were predicted at a speed of 16.7 km/h. The sunrise was recorded at 06:00 am and sunset is expected at 07:14 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, a slight decrease in minimum temperatures is expected this week, accompanied by rains. Thursday's minimum temperature is predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius, dropping to 27 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

From Sunday through Tuesday, temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 27 degrees Celsius. With the monsoon approaching, the city is likely to experience rains and thunderstorms, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Despite the somewhat pleasant weather, Mumbai's air quality remained in the satisfactory range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 73 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 are satisfactory. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, necessitating caution.