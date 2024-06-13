Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains & Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category | FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies and gentle breezes on Thursday morning, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted light rains and cloudy skies throughout the day for both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 33 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to blow from the southerly direction at a speed of 7.4 km/h. The sunrise occurred at 6:01 am, and sunset is expected at 7:17 pm.

Weather Forecast For The Coming Days

The IMD's seven-day forecast indicates a slight decrease in minimum temperatures over the week, with continued rainfall. The minimum temperature for Friday is predicted to be around 27 degrees Celsius, dropping to 26 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday.

From Sunday through Tuesday of the following week, temperatures are expected to further decrease to around 25 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 33-34 degrees Celsius. The monsoon is likely to bring sustained rain showers, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 54, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' However, AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.