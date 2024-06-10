Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies & Heavy Rains Today; AQI In Good Category At 48 | Representative image

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and gusty winds on Monday morning, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued cloudy conditions and heavy rains later in the day. Yesterday, Mumbai and its surrounding areas saw very heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Today's Weather Update

Monday began with a minimum temperature of 25°C, forecasted to peak at 29°C. Throughout the day, temperatures were expected to average around 26°C in both the city and its suburbs. Winds from the east-southeasterly direction were anticipated at 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 am, with sunset expected at 07:16 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to stay at 25°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight increase to 26°C from Thursday to Saturday. For the rest of the week, minimum temperatures are forecasted to range between 25-26°C, while maximum temperatures will likely vary between 29-32°C.

Rains & Thunderstorms To Continue This Week

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Mumbai and its surrounding areas throughout the week as the monsoon has entered the city. This anticipated rain will provide some relief from the high temperatures that have persisted in recent weeks, following a series of heatwaves over the past few months.

Read Also Mumbai Masala: Catching The School Bus

AQI Falls In Good Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 48, which is classified as 'Good'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is recommended for AQI levels between 100 and 200.