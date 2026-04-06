Mumbai Weather Update For April 6, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Blue Skies; AQI Slips To 'Moderate' At 60; Partly Cloudy Sky Expected Today

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies on Monday, while the morning temperature settled at around 27°C. The city has been witnessing 'good' air quality over the past few days, however, today it saw a slight dip, dropping to the 'moderate' category, with the AQI standing at 60 at 9 am. The moderate air is still a major relief for residents who have been dealing with poor air quality in recent weeks.

Today's Weather Update

According to RMC Mumbai, the weather is very likely to remain dry in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till April 9. For today, partly cloudy sky is expected in city and suburbs with maximum and minimum temperatures is likely to be around 32°C and 25°C.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature recorded in the morning at 9 am is 27°C, with conditions expected to remain mild throughout the day. Though no heatwave warning has been issued in Mumbai or the MMR regions, humidity levels are expected to range between 47 and 60 per cent.

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AQI In Mumbai

Air quality across Mumbai dipped, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 60 at 9 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category. This comes days after a trend of cleaner air was witnessed in recent days, with AQI levels dropping as low as 21.

However, several areas individually recorded air quality ranging from ‘good’ to 'moderate' categories. Locations with 'good' AQI included Andheri East (44), Bandra East (48), BKC (43), Colaba (32), Juhu (47), Mahalaxmi (35), Mahim (40), Mount Mary (33) and Walkeshwar (18).

Meanwhile, Borivali East (83), Chandivali (57), Chembur (70), Kandivali East (70) and Malad West (93) recorded AQI levels within the 'moderate' range.

Areas with ‘poor’ AQI included Kannamwar Nagar (130), Khindipada (127) and Subhash Nagar (193), while Mirashi Nagar recorded the worst AQI at 207, falling in the 'unhealthy' category.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0–50 are considered 'good', 51–100 'moderate', 101–200 'poor', 201–300 'unhealthy' and above 300 'severe'.

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