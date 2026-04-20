Mumbai Weather Update for April 20, 2026: City Sizzles At 29°C In Morning Hours; Light Rains To Bring Respite From Warm Conditions In Thane & Palghar Today

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies, but warm weather persisted on Monday morning, with the temperature recorded at 29°C in the early hours. Air quality levels showed improvement as it was recorded in the 'good' category across several parts of the city.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies in the city and suburbs today, with temperatures likely to range between 25°C and 35°C.

Mumbai weather today

Data from the weather department showed a temperature of 29°C at 8.30 am, while the 'feels-like' temperature was recorded at 30°C. Although no heatwave warning has been issued, dry conditions are expected today in Mumbai. However, Thane and Palghar are likely to see light rain and thundershowers today. Moreover, light rain and lightning have also been predicted for Mumbai for two days, i.e. April 21 and 22.

Read Also Maharashtra To Get Rainfall This Week After First Heatwave; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Five Regions

This sudden temperature change came as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its district weather forecast has issued Yellow Alerts for the Konkan, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, North Maharashtra and Vidharbha region for 'thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds' for the next five days.

AQI in Mumbai Today

According to aqi.in, Mumbai's overall air quality was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 38 at 8.30 am. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from ‘good’ to ‘poor’. The worst air quality was recorded in Sunder Nagar near Malada West, with an AQI of 127 in the 'poor' category, while the best was recorded at Mulgaon Station 2 in Andheri East with an AQI of 5.

Other areas that reported 'good' air quality include Gamdevi Station 1 (10), Sathathharatha Nagar (15), Louis Wadi (42), Walkeshwar (22), Bandra West Station 1 (38), Worli (38), Mount Mary (35), Colaba (35), Mahalaxmi (33), Vile Parle West (37), Malad (38), Bandra East (38), and Mahim (43).

Moderate AQI levels were recorded at Mirashi Nagar (58), Kannamwar Nagar (60), Churi Wadi (55), Wadala Truck Terminal (55), Wadala Truck Terminal (55).



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