Mumbai Weather Update For April 18, 2026: City Sizzles At 30°C In Morning Hours; Very Warm Conditions Expected Today

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies and warm weather on Saturday morning, with the morning temperature recorded at 30°C, while air quality levels showed in the 'moderate' category across several parts of the city.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky in the city and suburbs today, with temperatures likely to range between 24°C and 34°C. Speaking of the current weather, data from aqi.in shows a temperature of 30°C at 9.15 am, while the feel-like temperature records 33 °C. While no heatwave warning has been issued, very warm weather is expected today, and the rising humidity levels during the afternoon could lead to discomfort for residents.

Weather report by AccuWeather states that sunny skies through high clouds and very warm weather with breezy conditions in the afternoon are expected. Moreover, the night weather is expected to be clear to partly cloudy. The city has been witnessing hot and humid conditions recently. Dr Pradeep Awate, former State Surveillance Officer, Maharashtra Health Services, while speaking to FPJ, said that the rise in the heatwaves in Mumbai can certainly be attributed to the massive loss of open spaces, green cover, water bodies, and the rise in built-up area.

AQI in Mumbai Today

According to Aqi.Mumbai's overall air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category with the AQI recorded at 57 at 9.15 am. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from ‘good’ to 'hazardous.’

The worst air quality was recorded in Dahisar's Maratha Colony with an AQI of 446, while the best was recorded at Mulgaon Station 2 in Andheri recorded AQI of 12.

Other areas that reported 'good' air quality include Sathathharatha Nagar (20), Walkeshwar (25), Bandra West Station 1 (32), Worldi (32), Mount Mary (33), Colaba (35), Mahalaxmi (37), Santacruz West (40), Vile Parle West (40).

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar recorded poor air quality with AQI at 123, Mirashi Nagar recorded AQI at 85, Kannamwar Nagar (80), Kandivali East (75), Borivali (70), Mulund (67), Malad West (63).

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and levels above 300 are categorised as ‘severe’.

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