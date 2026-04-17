Mumbai Weather Update For April 17, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Blue Skies With Moderate AQI At 65; Hot & Humid Weather Expected |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies and gentle winds on Friday morning, offering a refreshing start after fluctuating weather conditions in recent weeks. The early morning temperature was recorded at 26°C, while air quality levels showed noticeable improvement across several parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai is expected to experience hot and humid conditions through the day, with temperatures likely to range between 25°C and 35°C. While no heatwave warning has been issued, rising humidity levels during the afternoon could lead to discomfort for residents.

Overall AQI In Moderate Range

Air quality data reflected encouraging signs, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 65 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. This marks a major improvement compared to recent months and follows exceptionally clean air readings earlier this month, when AQI levels dropped to as low as 31 and even 21 overall in some parts of the city.

The improvement is largely due to the enforcement measures undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body intensified action against construction sites violating pollution control norms, targeting both private and public infrastructure projects. The drive focused on curbing dust emissions, which remain one of the primary contributors to Mumbai’s air pollution.

However, the improvement in air quality has not been uniform across all areas. Areas such as Bandra West and Vikhroli emerged as pollution hotspots, recording AQI levels of 263 and 250, respectively, categorised as ‘unhealthy’. Other areas, including Dharavi (98), Wadala (90), and Dahisar (83) fell within the ‘moderate’ range, indicating that concerns persist in certain areas of the city.

Meanwhile, several areas reported significantly cleaner air. Kandivali East recorded an AQI of just 12, placing it in the ‘good’ category, while Dadar Parsi Colony reported a level of 20. Areas like Gamdevi and Tardeo also maintained ‘good’ air quality, with AQI readings of 33 and 37, respectively.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and levels above 300 are categorised as ‘severe’.

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