Mumbai Weather Update for April 13, 2026: City Sizzles At 30°C In Morning Hours; Very Warm Weather Expected Today

Mumbai: The city woke up to hazy smoggy skies and a warm climate on Monday morning, with early-morning temperatures recorded at 30°C. The overall air quality in the city was placed in the 'moderate' range.

Mumbai Weather today

According to AccuWeather, the day is expected to be very warm with hazy sunshine, with the temperature expected to soar to 36°C, while the night will be clear with the temperature expected to record 25°C. IQ

AQI In Mumbai Today

According to IQAir.com, Mumbai's overall air quality fell into the 'moderate' category on Monday morning, with the US AQI recorded at 88. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from 'moderate' to 'unhealthy.'

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According to the data, BKC recorded an AQI of 102, Mira Bhayandar 117 (unhealthy), and Ghatkopar 132. Other areas reported the AQI levels in the moderate range, including Kurla (94), Thane (91), Navi Mumbai (89), Vile Parle West (82), Worli Siddharth Nagar (82), Kherwadi (111), Bandra Hill Road (84), Kandivali East (55), Kandivali West (73), Borivali East (97), and Colaba (70).

Precautions For Mumbaikars For Current Weather

Though no heatwave warning has been issued, the warm weather can still be tedious for people commuting daily. During this time, precautions are necessary when stepping out, especially during peak hours.

People should avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and stay hydrated. It is also advised to wear loose, comfortable clothing, cover the head when outdoors, and watch for heat-related symptoms such as dizziness, headache, or nausea. Medical help should be sought if needed.

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