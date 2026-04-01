Mumbai Weather Update For April 1, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, AQI Remains In Good Range At 31; Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Till April 2 |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a pleasant change in weather on Wednesday morning, as cloudy skies and gentle winds brought much-needed relief from recent smog and rising pollution levels. Visuals from Nariman Point and Marine Drive showed overcast conditions, while the early morning temperature settled at around 26°C, accompanied by a noticeable improvement in air quality across several parts of the city.

VIDEO | Mumbai wakes up to cloudy weather. Morning visuals from Nariman Point, Marine Drive areas. #Mumbai #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lLlCtjuCsb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2026

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions through the day, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. Temperatures are likely to range between 26°C and 34°C.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has issued a yellow alert for the city and surrounding regions, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph at isolated locations. Weather officials have indicated that light rain and thundershowers are likely to persist till April 2.

The sudden shift in weather comes at a time when large parts of Maharashtra have been placed on alert for lightning, gusty winds, rainfall and even hailstorms over the next few days.

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

AQI Shows Major Improvement

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality has shown a marked improvement. Data from monitoring platforms recorded the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 31 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘good’ category. This follows an even better reading of 21 recorded a day earlier, also in the ‘good’ range, offering major relief to residents after weeks of poor air conditions.

The improvement is largely due to the recent action taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against construction sites violating pollution control norms. Both private and public infrastructure projects were targeted as part of the drive to curb dust pollution.

However, the improvement in air quality has not been uniform across the city. Mumbai Central emerged as a pollution hotspot, recording an AQI of 143, categorised as ‘poor’, followed by Malad West at 123, also in the ‘poor’ range.

Meanwhile, several areas reported significantly cleaner air. Gamdevi recorded an AQI of 8, while Andheri also reported 8. Ghatkopar West and Walkeshwar recorded AQI levels of 13 each, and Kandivali West stood at 17, all within the ‘good’ category.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and above 300 ‘severe’.

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