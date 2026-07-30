Mumbai Weather Update: Day Begins With Cloudy Skies, IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Moderate To Heavy Rain Likely Over Next 48 Hours

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, light drizzle and gusty winds on Thursday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another wet day, with moderate rain likely across Mumbai and isolated heavy showers expected over the next 48 hours.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, the city and suburbs will witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rainfall during the day. However, isolated areas could experience moderate to heavy rain spells accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 28 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district for Thursday and Friday, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, an Orange Alert has been sounded for Palghar and Raigad districts, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the region.

On Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy showers at isolated locations under overcast skies, with intermittent rainfall reported across several parts of the city.

Rain Forecast For Next 48 Hours

The IMD has predicted that generally cloudy conditions will persist over Mumbai city and its suburbs over the next two days, with moderate to heavy rain expected at several places. Temperatures are likely to range between a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 25°C during the forecast period.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's Air Quality Remains 'Good'

Despite the wet weather, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'Good' category. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 39 on Thursday morning. Under the standard AQI classification, values between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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