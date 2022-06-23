Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with moderate rain likely today | Photo Credit: AFP

The arrival of south-west monsoon in Mumbai and the Konkan region has brought some respite from the heat wave conditions which were prevailing earlier.

As per reports, cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs is expected on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.25 metres is likely to occur at 7.46 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.16 metres is expected at 1.46 pm today.

According to IMD official, K S Hosalikar, active monsoon conditions will prevail over Maharashtra and the rainfall warning (orange alert) will continue for next 5 days for Maharashtra. Also severe weather warnings have been given for Konkan including Mumbai Thane and near by regions.