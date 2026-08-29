Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Showers With Gusty Winds; No Rain Alert Over Weekend

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Saturday as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall and thundershowers in Mumbai and its suburbs, although no rain alert has been issued for the city over the weekend.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated areas could receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 29°C.

With no weather alert currently in place, major rain-related disruptions are not anticipated across Mumbai over the weekend. However, residents have been advised to remain cautious during sudden intense showers, particularly in low-lying areas that are prone to waterlogging.

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains In 'Good' Category

Meanwhile, continued monsoon activity has helped maintain Mumbai's air quality in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 25 on Saturday morning, placing it firmly in the 'Good' category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general population.

As per the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51 to 100 are 'Moderate', 101 to 200 are 'Poor', 201 to 300 are 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.



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