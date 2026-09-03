Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds; Light Rain Likely Today | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and gusty winds on Thursday as monsoon conditions continued across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall at several places during the day, while no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai for the rest of the week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent light showers expected. While widespread heavy rainfall is not likely, isolated areas could experience moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 28°C.

Rainfall Activity Likely Less In September

Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed several moderate to heavy spells during the beginning of August. Rainfall activity, however, gradually weakened later in the month, with the city receiving mostly light to moderate showers at intervals.

With monsoon conditions continuing into September, Mumbai is likely to see subdued rainfall activity, although intermittent showers may persist. Residents can expect typical monsoon weather through the week, including cloudy skies, occasional rain and gusty winds.

Commuters must exercise caution during sudden intense showers, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging. Motorists are also advised to remain alert while travelling during periods of reduced visibility and strong winds.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains ‘Good’

Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘Good’ category on Thursday morning despite the ongoing monsoon conditions. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 45.

As per the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 fall under the ‘Good’ category and indicate minimal health risk. AQI levels from 51 to 100 are considered ‘Moderate’, while 101 to 200 are classified as ‘Poor’. Readings between 201 and 300 fall under the ‘Unhealthy’ category, while levels above 300 are classified as ‘Severe’.