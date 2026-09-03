Mumbai: BMC Records 5,256 Solid Waste Violations, Collects ₹90.22 Lakh In Fines Since April 2026

BMC has intensified enforcement against littering, waste segregation lapses and unauthorised construction waste dumping across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recorded 5,256 violations under the new Solid Waste Management Bye-laws since their implementation across Mumbai on April 1, 2026, collecting fines totalling Rs 90.22 lakh.

The bye-laws cover offences including littering in public places, spitting, and open urination or defecation. In August alone, the civic body registered 1,250 cases and imposed fines of Rs 20.19 lakh.

August Enforcement Figures

Failure to maintain clean aangan and surrounding areas accounted for the largest share of August’s enforcement, with 492 cases and fines of Rs 8.15 lakh. Littering on roads, footpaths, gardens and other public spaces resulted in 328 cases and fines of Rs 1.75 lakh, while failure to segregate waste at source led to 122 cases and fines of Rs 52,900.

Action Against C&D Waste Violations

The BMC has also intensified enforcement against construction and demolition (C&D) waste, citing its contribution to road dust, air pollution, clogged drains, obstruction of public spaces and environmental degradation.

Between April 1 and August 31, the civic body took action in 419 C&D waste-related cases, imposing fines of Rs 31.64 lakh. This included 349 cases of unauthorised dumping, attracting fines of Rs 20.76 lakh, and 70 cases of transporting C&D waste without an approved plan, with fines of Rs 10.89 lakh.

In August, 65 C&D waste violations were recorded, with fines totalling Rs 8.54 lakh. Of these, 26 cases involved unauthorised dumping, and 39 cases involved transportation without an approved plan.

BMC Seeks Greater Accountability

A senior civic official said the enforcement drive is not merely aimed at collecting fines, but at fostering accountability among citizens, establishments, waste generators, contractors and other stakeholders.

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The BMC has urged citizens and institutions to segregate waste at source, maintain clean premises and surroundings, and ensure that waste is handed over only through authorised collection, transportation and disposal channels.

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