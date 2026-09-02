Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC To Train 8–10 Volunteers From Each Mandal In Emergency Response

BMC will train Ganeshotsav volunteers in crowd management, first aid, CPR and emergency response across all 26 wards | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: The BMC's Disaster Management Department will conduct a one-day Emergency Management and First Responder training programme for at least 8–10 volunteers from each Sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav mandal across Mumbai. The training will focus on preventive safety measures, disaster preparedness and effective emergency response during the festival.

The initiative assumes greater significance following the recent Bhuleshwar incident, in which two people were killed and five others injured after a 22-foot Ganesh idol collapsed. In view of the incident, the BMC is strengthening safety and preparedness measures ahead of the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Volunteers To Receive Emergency Training

Volunteers will be trained to manage large crowds during darshan, electrical accidents, fire emergencies and health-related emergencies. The programme will also include practical demonstrations on first aid and CPR. The training will be conducted across all 26 BMC administrative wards, with ward offices coordinating with Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals.

"With thousands of devotees and tourists visiting Mumbai during Ganeshotsav, several pandals and public celebrations witness crowds. The training will cover crowd management, preventive measures to avoid accidents, precautions during prasad distribution, and appropriate emergency response procedures. At least 8–10 volunteers from each mandal will undergo the one-day programme, aimed at strengthening community participation in emergency preparedness and response," said a civic official.

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Multiple Agencies To Guide Volunteers

Officials from the BMC Disaster Management Department, Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC's Electrical Supply and Transport Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Mumbai Police will guide the volunteers during the training.

The BMC administration has appealed to all Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals across Mumbai to participate in the initiative and help ensure a safe, well-managed and environmentally responsible Ganesh festival.

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