Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Clarifies Fitness Certificates Not Mandatory For Large Ganesh Idols

BMC has urged Ganpati mandals to prioritise safety and coordinate with authorities during idol arrival and immersion processions | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2026, the BMC clarified that fitness certificates are not mandatory for large Ganesh idols, including those weighing more than one tonne.

The clarification follows reports and social media messages claiming that Ganpati mandals will have to obtain fitness certificates for heavy idols, and that idol makers and mandals would be required to maintain detailed records tracking an idol from its construction to its delivery.

BMC Clarifies Requirements

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the civic body denied both claims, stating that no such instructions or mandatory requirements have been introduced or finalised, and urged citizens to rely on official information from the civic administration only instead of messages circulating online.

The disinformation had started circulating following the recent Bhuleshwar idol collapse, in which two people were killed and several others injured.

Safety During Idol Processions

The corporation, however, stressed that it is important for Ganpati mandals to prioritise safety during idol arrival processions. It appealed to mandals to coordinate closely with the Mumbai Police, traffic authorities and the BMC while transporting idols.

The issue has gained attention ahead of Ganeshotsav, when thousands of Ganesh idols, including several large and heavy installations, are transported through Mumbai's roads.

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The BMC said it is also focusing on road safety during the festival, with officials directed to ensure that routes used for Ganesh idol arrival and immersion are properly maintained and free of potholes.

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