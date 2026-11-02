Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds Bring Morning Chill; Smog Hangs Over City As AQI Remains Poor | Screengrab

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and gusty winds on Monday, with a noticeable dip in morning temperatures offering residents some relief after days of warm and humid conditions. However, the respite came amid deteriorating air quality, as a layer of smog blanketed parts of the city.

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Smog Hides City's Skyline

Visuals from Bandra and Dadar showed the city's skyline shrouded in haze, highlighting the pollution concerns despite the recent spells of unseasonal rain. The city has been engulfed in smog for the past few weeks.

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Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 34°C, while the city's morning temperature was recorded at 27°C.

The change in weather comes days after Mumbai witnessed rain on Friday and Saturday. Several parts of South Mumbai, including Byculla, Dadar and Parel, received heavy showers on Saturday, while suburban areas such as Andheri, Vikhroli and Goregaon also experienced rainfall. Light showers were reported across several parts of the city on Friday as well.

The unseasonal showers brought down temperatures and offered temporary relief from the heat and humidity. However, Mumbai has continued to experience predominantly warm and humid conditions over the past few weeks. A more sustained winter-like change is still some time away, with IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh indicating that a major dip in temperatures is likely only from December.

Mumbai's AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 113 on Monday morning. Despite unseasonal rainfall, the city’s air quality showed no major improvement, with pollution levels continuing to remain in the Poor category over the past few weeks.

According to the standard AQI classification followed by AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while levels of 51–100 fall under the ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’ category, depending on the classification system. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Very Poor’, and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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