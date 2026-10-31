Mumbai Weather Update: Byculla, Dadar & Vikhroli Lashed By Heavy Rains Overnight; AQI Remains Poor Amid Clear Skies Forecast | Screengrab

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies on Saturday after overnight showers swept through Byculla, Dadar, Vikhroli and several other parts of the city and suburbs. The unseasonal rainfall offered some respite from the prevailing heat and humidity, even as air pollution continued to remain a concern.

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Today's Weather Update For Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies through the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 33°C. The minimum temperature was around 28°C on Saturday morning.

The showers followed another spell of unseasonal rainfall on Friday, when light showers were reported in Dadar, Matunga and parts of the western suburbs, including Goregaon. Videos and visuals of rainfall emerged from Dadar railway station and residential pockets of Matunga, while several other parts of Mumbai remained covered in haze.

Despite the brief spells of rain, the city has continued to experience warm and humid weather over the past few weeks. The expected winter-like change in temperatures is still some time away. IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh has indicated that a significant dip in temperatures, bringing a winter-like feel to Mumbai, is likely only from December.

Mumbai's AQi Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 158 on Saturday morning, placing the city in the 'Poor' category. Despite the unseasonal rainfall, there was no major improvement in air quality, with Mumbai's AQI remaining in the Poor to Unhealthy range over the past few weeks.

As per the standard AQI classification followed by AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while 51–100 fall under the 'Satisfactory' or 'Moderate' category, depending on the classification system. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Very Poor', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

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