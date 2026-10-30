Mumbai Weather Update: Unseasonal Rains Hit Dadar, Matunga & Western Suburbs; AQI Remains Poor As Smog Engulfs City | Screengrab

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a mix of unseasonal showers and hazy skies on Friday, with light rain reported in Dadar, Matunga and parts of the western suburbs, including Goregaon. While visuals of rainfall emerged from Dadar station and residential areas of Matunga, several areas continued to remain under a thick blanket of haze, raising concerns over deteriorating air quality.

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Visuals from Wadala showed reduced visibility amid a layer of smog, while parts of South Mumbai also witnessed hazy conditions. The showers brought brief spells of rain to several areas, even as pollution remained a concern across the city.

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The minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C on Friday morning, while the maximum is expected to hover around 33°C. According to the forecast, daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C over the next five to six days. Although this marks some relief from the recent spell of heat, high humidity is expected to continue.

Mumbai has been experiencing persistently warm and humid conditions over the past few weeks, with a noticeable winter-like change yet to set in. IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh has said that a more major drop in temperatures, bringing a winter-like feel to the city, is expected only from December.

Mumbai's AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 163 on Friday morning, placing it in the 'Poor' category. The unseasonal rains made no impact on the city's overall AQI, which has been in the Poor to Unhealthy range over the past few weeks.

According to the standard AQI classification followed by AQI.in, an AQI reading of 0–50 is considered Good, while 51–100 falls under Satisfactory or Moderate, depending on the classification system. Readings between 101 and 200 are categorised as Poor, 201–300 as Very Poor, and values above 300 as Severe.

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