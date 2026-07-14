Mumbai Weather Update: City's Dry Run Continues As Monsoon Takes Brief Pause; AQI Remains In 'Good' Category |

Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies and humid weather on Tuesday, with no rainfall reported during the early morning hours as the city witnessed a brief pause in monsoon activity after days of relentless downpours earlier this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warning for Mumbai this week, indicating a likely dry spell with only isolated light showers over the coming days.

According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain at isolated places. Temperatures are likely to remain between 26°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at around 29°C on Tuesday morning. High humidity levels are expected to persist throughout the week even as rainfall activity remains subdued.

Despite the current lull, the city has already witnessed an exceptionally wet July. IMD data shows that the Santacruz observatory, which normally records an average of 855 mm rainfall during July, received 1,146 mm between July 1 and July 9, surpassing its monthly average within the first nine days. Similarly, the Colaba observatory recorded 946 mm of rainfall during the same period, exceeding its normal July average of 734 mm.

Read Also Mumbai Records Nearly Double Its Average July Rainfall In Just 9 Days

The heavy rainfall during the first week of July has also helped Mumbai make up for the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon. Despite earlier forecasts indicating below-normal seasonal rainfall, the city has already received more than 67 per cent of its average annual rainfall, significantly improving the seasonal rainfall deficit.

Mumbai's Overall AQI | AQI.in

AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain excellent following the recent spell of heavy rains. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 24 on Tuesday morning, placing it in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered good, indicating minimal impact on public health, while higher readings reflect progressively deteriorating air quality.