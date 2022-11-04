e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate', stands at 134

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate', stands at 134

The temperature in the city is also expected to drop towards the evening. The weather agency has forecasted night time temperature will hover around 21°C.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai city | File photo
Mumbai's October heat seems to have partially spared the city with the evenings being colder than usual. According to Accuweather, the city on November 4, during the day will be hot with temperatures reaching 36°C, however, the evening and night time will be colder as temperature is expected to drop to 21°C.

The Air Quality of the city though remained in the moderate category as the city reported an AQI of 134. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.

article-image

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Post Diwali, the city's AQI has become slightly better. Here are the AQI levels from different observatories across the city.

A ) Colaba, Mumbai (Navy Nagar): 132 AQI, Moderate

B) Mazgaon, Mumbai (Dockyard): 223 AQI, Poor

C) Siddharth Nagar-Worli: 152 AQI, Moderate

D) Sion, Mumbai: 160 AQI, Moderate

E) Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane: 145 AQI, Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 130 while Chennai is seeing an excellent AQI of 19. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 151 while Kolkata stood at 266. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 15. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI remained 'very poor' with the figure standing at 372 today.

