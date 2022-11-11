Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate' at 149 | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai's air quality has dipped to poor category as the city is moving toward the winter. On Friday, November 11, the city's AQI at 9 am was recorded at 149 (moderate) while the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration are 65 and 133 respectively.

Reportedly, the current PM 2.5 concentration in the city is 4.3 times above the recommended limit given by the World Health Organisation's 24 hours air quality guidelines value.

Meanwhile, the city has been seeing mainly clear skies with colder early morning and evenings. According to the India Meterological Department, the city for the next two days will see clear sky with the temperatures hovering around 34°C to 20°C.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Worli, Mumbai - MPCB: 121 AQI · Moderate Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: 249 AQI · Poor Deonar, Mumbai - IITM: 207 AQI · Poor Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2), Mumbai: 147 AQI · Moderate Khindipada-Bhandup West, Mumbai - IITM: 135 AQI · Moderate Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB: 193 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Chennai is 70 while Pune is seeing a poor AQI of 165. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 127 while Kolkata stood at 167. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 140 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 111.

Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'hazardous' with the figure standing at 417 today. The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi was recorded at 75 and 440 respectively. Gurgaon in the NCR region reported an AQI of 512 while Noida's AQI stood at 318.