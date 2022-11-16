e-Paper Get App
Mumbai weather update: City's AQI improves to 'moderate' at 177 compared to last evening's 262

PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 101 and 184 respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai's AQI improves to 'moderate' at 177 | File Photo
Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) improved to 177 'moderate', on Wednesday 10 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 101 and 184 respectively. The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 6.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The overall Air Quality Index of Mumbai dropped to 262 on Tuesday evening, which falls in the very poor category, compared to Delhi which recorded an AQI of 208.

The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 35°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, Mumbai - MPCB Navy Nagar: 179 AQI · Moderate

Worli, Mumbai - MPCB: 165 AQI · Moderate

Sion, Mumbai: 255 AQI · Poor

Powai, Mumbai - MPCB: 237 AQI · Poor

Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB: 158 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 157 while Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 156. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 147 while Kolkata stood at 184. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 139 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 143. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 214 today.

