Mumbai weather update: City's AQI drops to 163; Nerul, Colaba and Sion amongst the worst hit

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI slips further in 'poor' category, at 163

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 163, on Monday 9am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 86 and 174 respectively.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 5.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The temperature of the city is 31°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 52% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 239 Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 179 Moderate

Vile Parle West, Mumbai: AQI 193 Moderate

Sion, Mumbai: AQI 238 Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 150 Moderate

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 340 Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 151. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 149. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 119 while Kolkata stood at 209 at poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 148 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 90. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 271 today.