In Pics: 2 newly UNESCO awarded heritage sites in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022

The Byculla station restoration has been honored with a Merit Award

Pics: Swapnil Sakhare

The Byculla Railway Station, India’s oldest railway station commissioned in 1853

It was recently renovated and has been restored to its almost original, ancient, heritage architectural glory with excellence

The project was inaugurated at the hands of Minister of State Raosaheb Danve Patil and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis

This heritage restoration project was initiated by Shaina NC

TThe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum renovation was given this year's UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation's Award of Excellence

Thirteen projects from six countries – Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal and Thailand – have been acknowledged for awards by an international jury in this year’s programme

In India, Stepwells of Golconda in Hyderabad received the Award of Distinction, while the other Award of Merit went to Domakonda Fort in Telangana

The jury remarked, “Executed to the highest level of technical excellence, the project sets a standard for the conservation of World Heritage monuments in India and beyond"

The jury applauded the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum project for restoring “a major civic institution in the historic city of Mumbai”