Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies On Sunday; IMD Predicts Partial Cloud Cover Later

Mumbai: The city woke up to another sunny Sunday morning, continuing the streak of pleasant weather that has been witnessed in recent days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a partly cloudy sky later in the day for both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Temperature Update

Today's minimum temperature in Mumbai started at 23°C, with the mercury expected to climb to a maximum of 33°C. The temperature is anticipated to remain stable around 25°C throughout the day. Winds are currently blowing steadily at a speed of 7.94 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 11.1 km/h at 315 degrees. The sun rose at approximately 06:45 AM and is scheduled to set around 06:49 PM.

Forecast For The Upcoming Week

Looking ahead, the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai suggests temperatures reaching 24°C on both Monday and Tuesday, followed by a slight increase to 25°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

AQI For Today

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in the city is currently recorded at 114, falling under the 'Moderate' category. SAFAR-India advises that AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. However, caution is urged for AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200, classified as 'moderate'.

Residents of Mumbai can look forward to a delightful day with clear skies, mild temperatures and moderate air quality. While engaging in outdoor activities, it's advisable to take necessary precautions due to the moderate AQI levels.