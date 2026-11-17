Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Gusty Winds & Thick Smog; AQI In Severe Range |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and gusty winds on Tuesday, with the morning temperature recorded at 26°C. While the relatively cooler start offered some relief from the warm and humid conditions of recent weeks, persistent haze and smog continued to affect visibility across several parts of the city.

Smog Blurs City's Skyline

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A layer of smog was visible along Dadar Beach and the Marine Drive stretch, with morning visuals showing reduced visibility over parts of the city. Air pollution remains a concern, with the city continuing to experience hazy conditions.

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Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies throughout Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 34°C, while gusty winds are likely to accompany the sunny conditions.

Mumbai has gradually started experiencing drier and relatively cooler weather as the winter season approaches, offering some respite from the October heat, which often extends into November. However, the change in weather has not brought a noticeable improvement in the city's air quality.

Mumbai AQI In Severe Category

Mumbai AQI In Severe Category | AQI.in

Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304 on Tuesday morning, placing it in the ‘Severe’ category according to the AQI.in classification. The reading indicates that pollution levels remain elevated despite the recent rainfall.

As per the AQI.in scale, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while 51–100 fall under ‘Moderate’. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Very Poor’, and readings above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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