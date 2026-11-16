Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Seeks C40 Cities' Tech Support To Tackle El Niño, Air Pollution And Rising Heat

Mayor Ritu Tawde discusses climate resilience, advanced technology and sustainable infrastructure with C40 Cities Executive Director Mark Watts | X - @TawdeRitu

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has called upon C40 Cities to undertake detailed studies and deploy advanced technological solutions to address the challenges posed by El Niño, air pollution and rising temperatures in the city, particularly in view of its ongoing infrastructure development.

Emphasising the need for comprehensive urban planning, Tawde said Mumbai requires a detailed assessment of its growing population, increasing number of households in high-rise buildings and the limitations of existing infrastructure.

She stressed that future policies, mitigation measures and provisions in the Development Plan must be aligned with the city's long-term requirements.

https://t.co/8AQ7b4LQIo — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) November 16, 2026

Mayor Invited To Join C40 Steering Committee

The Mayor was speaking during a meeting with C40 Cities Executive Director Mark Watts on Monday. During the meeting, Watts invited Tawde to serve as Vice-Chair of the C40 Cities Steering Committee and take up a leadership role for South and West Asia.

The Mayor said Mumbai was facing several critical challenges, including the impact of El Niño, deteriorating air quality and rising temperatures. With several major infrastructure projects underway, the city was generating substantial construction and demolition debris, while the growing pace of development was also putting additional pressure on civic infrastructure.

दि. १६ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ आज सी ४० सिटीज संस्थेचे कार्यकारी संचालक श्री. मार्क वॉट्स यांनी माझी सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. या बैठकीत श्री. वॉट्स यांनी मला 'सी ४० सिटी' सुकाणू समितीचे उपाध्यक्षपद भूषवण्याचे आणि दक्षिण तसेच पश्चिम आशियाचे नेतृत्व करण्याचे आवाहन केले असून त्याची काही क्षणचित्रे... #C40Cities #ClimateAction #GlobalLeadership #SustainableMumbai #MumbaiMayor #RituTawde #mumbaichiprathamsevika @MarkWatts_ @c40cities — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) November 16, 2026

Rainwater Recharge Measures For Mumbai

Referring to the ongoing development of 2,200 km of cement concrete roads across Mumbai, Tawde stressed the need to incorporate measures that would allow rainwater to percolate into the ground.

She also highlighted the importance of ensuring adequate rainwater drainage and recharge facilities in underground parking areas of high-rise buildings.

The Mayor urged C40 Cities to suggest suitable technological interventions to address these concerns.

Watts highlighted the implementation of advanced technology in Ahmedabad to provide early warnings for heatwaves through C40 Cities. Against the backdrop of El Niño, he suggested that Tawde present Mumbai's concerns and challenges on the C40 Cities platform. He said the organisation was ready to facilitate the implementation of advanced technologies in line with Mumbai's specific requirements.

About C40 Cities

C40 Cities is a global network of nearly 100 leading cities committed to accelerating ambitious, science-based and people-centric climate action. The network provides city leaders with an opportunity to engage with their counterparts across the world, exchange experiences, access knowledge and benefit from expert guidance.

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C40 membership also enables cities to establish city-to-city partnerships and strengthen their representation on the global platform. It provides an opportunity to present their priorities and perspectives in international discussions and processes under Urban 20 (U20), an initiative within the G20 framework.

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