Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies At 28°C, But Smog Persists As AQI Remains In Poor Range | Screengrab/IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and gusty winds on Thursday, with the morning temperature hovering around 28°C, offering some relief from the warm and humid conditions of recent weeks. However, the relatively cooler start did little to ease concerns over air pollution, as haze and smog continued to linger across several parts of the city.

Mumbai Sees Hazy Skies

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Morning visuals from the Dadar beach stretch showed a layer of smog affecting visibility, highlighting the persistent air quality concerns. Hazy conditions were also reported in other parts of Mumbai, even as the weather began showing signs of a seasonal shift.

Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies throughout Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 34°C. Gusty winds are likely during the day, while the minimum temperature has dropped to around 18°C, indicating the gradual onset of cooler weather.

Mumbai has been experiencing drier conditions and relatively cooler mornings as winter approaches. The change offers some respite from the October heat, which often continues into November. However, the fall in temperature has not resulted in a corresponding improvement in air quality.

Mumbai Sees Poor Air Quality

Mumbai Sees Poor Air Quality | AQI.in

The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 132 on Thursday morning, placing it in the 'Poor' category under the classification followed by AQI.in. Although this is a considerable improvement from Tuesday morning, when the AQI stood at 304 in the 'Severe' category, pollution levels remain a concern.

Under the AQI.in classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', while 51–100 fall under 'Satisfactory' or 'Moderate', depending on the classification system. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Very Poor', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

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