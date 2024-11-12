Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Smoggy Skies And Cooler Temperatures; Check Out AQI & More

Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cloudy Skies, AQI At Moderate | ANI

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai today, November 12, 2024, is 27°C. Today's forecast shows a minimum temperature of 21°C and a maximum temperature of 35°C. The humidity level is 53% and the wind blows at a speed of 8 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:44 AM and set at 06:01 PM.

The outlook for today indicates sunny weather. Kindly organize your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather patterns. Savor the sunshine, and remember to apply your sunscreen and wear sunglasses while you enjoy the weather.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Mumbai is forecasted to have a minimum temperature of 26.31°C and a maximum temperature of 30.44°C. Moisture levels will be at 50%.

Mumbai AQI Today

Today, Mumbai's AQI is at 141, which suggests a moderate level of air quality in the city. An AQI ranging from zero to 50 is deemed "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

Weekly Weather Outlook

Between November 13 and 17, Mumbai is likely to experience predominantly clear skies, with daytime temperatures around 35-36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. On November 14, morning fog or mist might occur, with primarily clear skies expected later on.