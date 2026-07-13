Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Partly Cloudy Morning As Rain Takes A Break; Humid Conditions To Persist |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies and humid weather on Monday, with no rainfall reported during the early morning hours as the city witnessed a brief pause in monsoon activity after days of relentless downpours earlier this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warning for Mumbai this week, indicating a likely dry spell with only isolated light showers over the coming days.

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai city and suburbs are expected to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain at isolated places. Temperatures are expected to remain between 27°C and 33°C, with the minimum temperature recorded at around 28°C on Monday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33°C through the week, accompanied by high humidity levels.

Despite the current lull in rainfall, Mumbai has already received exceptionally high rainfall this month. IMD data shows that the Santacruz observatory, whose average rainfall for July is 855 mm, has already recorded 1,146 mm between July 1 and July 9, well above the monthly average in just nine days. Similarly, the Colaba observatory has recorded 946 mm of rainfall during the same period, surpassing its average July rainfall of 734 mm.

Read Also Mumbai Records Nearly Double Its Average July Rainfall In Just 9 Days

The city has also received more than 67 per cent of its average annual rainfall despite the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon and earlier forecasts predicting below-normal seasonal rainfall. The prolonged spell of heavy rain during the first week of July helped bridge the rainfall deficit and majorly boosted the season's cumulative precipitation.

Mumbai's AQI | AQI.in

AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality improved considerably following the recent rains. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 25 on Monday morning, placing it in the 'good' category. Under standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', indicating minimal impact on public health, while higher readings reflect progressively worsening air quality.