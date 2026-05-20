Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Summer Heat To Persist; Overall AQI Good At 21

Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and a light breeze on Wednesday morning, though the warm weather persisted with early morning temperatures recorded at 32°C. Despite the cloudy start, the city's overall air quality saw massive progress, with an AQI recorded at 21.

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to see a sunny day ahead, with summer heat and high humidity levels likely causing discomfort for daily commuters. Temperatures across the MMR region are expected to hover between 29°C and 35°C. While the weather in Mumbai is expected to stay dry, neighbouring Thane is expected to receive light rain and thundershowers tomorrow, May 21. Apart from Thane, other coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, are also likely to experience rainfall.

Mumbai Monsoon Update 2026

While Mumbaikars are desperately waiting for the monsoon to start, tired of the current summer heat and sweat, relief is not too far away, as according to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai around June 5 or 6 this year, provided weather conditions remain favourable.

Mumbai Meteorological Director Bikram Singh, while speaking to IANS, said the monsoon is currently expected to arrive in Kerala around May 26. He added that under normal movement conditions, the rain-bearing system usually takes around 10 days to travel from Kerala to Mumbai.

Mumbai AQI Today

Air quality data released on Wednesday morning placed Mumbai in the 'good' category with an overall AQI of 21. This continues a positive trend observed over the past few weeks, during which the city has largely maintained good-to-moderate air quality levels.

The best air quality was recorded at Mulgaon Station 2 with an AQI of 5, while the worst was seen at Mirashi Nagar, where the AQI spiked to 210, placing it in the 'unhealthy' category.

Other areas which witnessed good quality air included: Gamdevi station 1 (8), Dhakoji Sethpada (10), Prabhadevi (10), Bandra West station 1 (12), Vidya Nagari (12), Dahisar (13), Santacruz West (13), Charkop Station 2 (17), Juhu (18), Colaba (19), Vile Parle West (20), Saki Naka (22), BKC (23).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/