Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies After Overnight Showers; IMD Predicts Light Rain Over Weekend

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies and humid weather on Friday after light rain and drizzle lashed several parts of the city overnight, bringing brief relief from the prevailing warm conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no major weather warning for the city this week, with only isolated light showers expected over the next few days.

Light rainfall was reported from parts of South Mumbai, including Lalbaug, Byculla and Girgaon, while several western and eastern suburbs also witnessed overnight showers.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are likely to experience partly cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain at isolated places during the day. Temperatures are expected to remain between 25°C and 32°C, with the minimum temperature recorded at around 30°C on Friday morning. High humidity is likely to persist despite reduced rainfall activity.

After nearly a week-long lull, the city had received light to moderate showers on Thursday morning, while cloudy skies prevailed for most of the day. Areas that recorded comparatively higher rainfall included Mulund West, Bhandup, Powai, Dindoshi, Borivali and Lower Parel.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai and neighbouring districts over the weekend, indicating that monsoon activity is likely to continue, albeit at a subdued pace.

Although the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai 12 days later than usual this year, the prolonged spell of intense rainfall during the first half of July helped the city recover the seasonal deficit. In fact, Mumbai crossed its average monthly July rainfall within the first week of the month following days of incessant downpour.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, the city's air quality continued to remain in the 'Good' category. According to official data, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 33 on Friday morning, indicating minimal impact on public health.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', 51–100 as 'Moderate', 101–200 as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

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